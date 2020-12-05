Saturday, December 5

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

11:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS – Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain

BOXING

7 p.m.

FS2 – PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU – North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.

1 p.m.

CBS – Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

PAC-12N – Eastern Washington at Arizona

4 p.m.

PAC-12N – Washington State at Colorado

4:30 p.m.

FS2 – Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence

5 p.m.

BTN – Chicago State at Northwestern

SECN – Lipscomb at Arkansas

7 p.m.

BTN – Alabama A&M at Ohio State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC – Ohio State at Michigan State

ACCN – West Carolina at North Carolina

BTN – Nebraska at Purdue

ESPN – Texas A&M at Auburn

ESPN2 – Oklahoma State at Texas Christian

FOX – Texas at Kansas State

FS1 – Penn State at Rutgers

FS2 – Kansas at Texas Tech

SECN – Arkansas at Missouri

2 p.m.

ESPNU – Ball State at Central Michigan

2:30 p.m.

NBC – Syracuse at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC – Indiana at Wisconsin

CBS – Florida at Tennessee

ESPN – West Virginia at Iowa State

ESPN2 – Tulsa at Navy

FS1 – Iowa at Illinois

4 p.m.

ACCN – Georgia Tech at North Carolina State

FOX – Stanford at Washington

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU – Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina

7 p.m.

CBSSN – Colorado State at San Diego State

ESPN – Oregon at California

FS1 – Colorado at Arizona

7:30 p.m.

ABC – Clemson at Virginia Tech

SECN – South Carolina at Kentucky

8 p.m.

ACCN – Miami at Duke

CBS – Alabama at Louisiana State

FOX – Baylor at Oklahoma

9 p.m.

FS2 – Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN – Wyoming at New Mexico

ESPN – Oregon State at Utah

FS1 – UCLA at Arizona

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF – EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

2 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5:30 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)

5 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF – EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS2 – America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 – UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

ESPN2 – UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN – Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Everton at Burnley

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage (taped)

1:30 p.m.

CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage (taped)

12:30 p.m.

NBC – Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea

6:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 – Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona

SURFING

2 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 – WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii (taped) —

filed under: