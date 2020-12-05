Saturday, December 5
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 – Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain
11:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS – Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir Sakhir, Bahrain
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS2 – PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU – North Carolina State vs. Connecticut, Uncasville, Conn.
1 p.m.
CBS – Baylor vs. Gonzaga, Indianapolis
2 p.m.
PAC-12N – Eastern Washington at Arizona
4 p.m.
PAC-12N – Washington State at Colorado
4:30 p.m.
FS2 – Fairleigh Dickinson at Providence
5 p.m.
BTN – Chicago State at Northwestern
SECN – Lipscomb at Arkansas
7 p.m.
BTN – Alabama A&M at Ohio State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC – Ohio State at Michigan State
ACCN – West Carolina at North Carolina
BTN – Nebraska at Purdue
ESPN – Texas A&M at Auburn
ESPN2 – Oklahoma State at Texas Christian
FOX – Texas at Kansas State
FS1 – Penn State at Rutgers
FS2 – Kansas at Texas Tech
SECN – Arkansas at Missouri
2 p.m.
ESPNU – Ball State at Central Michigan
2:30 p.m.
NBC – Syracuse at Notre Dame
3:30 p.m.
ABC – Indiana at Wisconsin
CBS – Florida at Tennessee
ESPN – West Virginia at Iowa State
ESPN2 – Tulsa at Navy
FS1 – Iowa at Illinois
4 p.m.
ACCN – Georgia Tech at North Carolina State
FOX – Stanford at Washington
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU – Brigham Young at Coastal Carolina
7 p.m.
CBSSN – Colorado State at San Diego State
ESPN – Oregon at California
FS1 – Colorado at Arizona
7:30 p.m.
ABC – Clemson at Virginia Tech
SECN – South Carolina at Kentucky
8 p.m.
ACCN – Miami at Duke
CBS – Alabama at Louisiana State
FOX – Baylor at Oklahoma
9 p.m.
FS2 – Fresno State at Nevada (Reno)
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN – Wyoming at New Mexico
ESPN – Oregon State at Utah
FS1 – UCLA at Arizona
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Third Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
2 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour: The Mayakoba Golf Classic, Third Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
5:30 p.m.
GOLF – LPGA Tour: The Volunteers of America Classic Charity Challenge, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas (taped)
5 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The South African Open, Final Round, The Gary Player Golf Course and Country Club, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
FS2 – America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 – UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN2 – UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori (Middleweights), Las Vegas
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN – Premiership: Newcastle at Wasps (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Everton at Burnley
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Fulham at Manchester City
11:30 a.m.
CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: Ajax Amsterdam at Liverpool, Group Stage (taped)
1:30 p.m.
CBSSN – UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig at Istanbul Basaksehir F.K., Group Stage (taped)
12:30 p.m.
NBC – Premier League: Manchester United at West Ham United
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea
6:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 – Serie A: Cagliari at Hellas Verona
SURFING
2 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 – WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii (taped) —
