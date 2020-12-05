LEWISTON — Advent is a special time at Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, where students look forward to acts of kindness as they prepare for Christmas.

This year is no different. Even during a pandemic and contending with daily protocols, the school community is still driven to complete service projects as a way to get people smiling at a time in which smiles are occasionally at a premium.

For the first-graders, that means doing chores. “They pick tags off of a ‘giving tree’ with items for local boys and girls their age who are in need at Christmas,” said Principal Alanna Stevenson. “The first-graders will earn money at home for the chores they do to help around the house. The amount of money they earn is sent into school to help purchase the items on the tag.”

The tags also have kind deeds on them with activities the students will complete, such as offering to help someone, washing dishes at home or cleaning up their rooms.

Local businesses have taken notice and want to pitch in. “I got the letter about doing chores around the house for kids to make money and donate to help others have a nice Christmas. What a great idea,” said James Moreau, marketing director at Maine Family Federal Credit Union and the parent of a St. Dom’s first-grader. “Maine Family Federal Credit Union is donating an additional $450 to help with this in hopes we can help as many kids as possible.”

In addition, students from all grades are connecting with local healthcare workers during December to ensure they know how much they are loved. “They will be writing thank you cards and words of encouragement to healthcare workers at St. Mary’s,” said Stevenson. “Additionally, they will also be writing to patients at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion.”

Prince of Peace Parish donated an Advent wreath and candles for each classroom, and students have decorated throughout the school with their own paper hand cutouts forming Christmas trees and wreaths, class advent calendars and drawings of the baby Jesus visible on classroom walls.