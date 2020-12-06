SEATTLE — Laughed at and mocked for being on top of the worst division in the NFL, the New York Giants now have an impressive win to validate their spot as NFC East leaders.

Alfred Morris scored a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, the New York defense shut down Russell Wilson and one of the top offenses in the league, and the Giants stunned the Seattle Seahawks 17-12 on Sunday.

Double-digit underdogs, the Giants (5-7) handed Seattle its first home loss of the season and kept their spot atop the NFC East for another week.

Following its 0-5 start, New York has won five of its past seven – the last four in a row. New York had been close in tight losses to Tampa Bay and the Rams, but picked the perfect time to get its first victory over a team with a winning record.

“These guys do a great job,” Giants Coach Joe Judge said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do, and they’ve done it as well as they possibly can. And you see the results come in.”

The Giants won without starting quarterback Daniel Jones (hamstring injury). Colt McCoy was far from spectacular but made key plays and avoided critical mistakes following a first-half interception.

RAIDERS 31, JETS 28: Derek Carr threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left, lifting Las Vegas (7-5) to a win at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Jets (0-12) took a 28-24 lead with 5:34 remaining on Ty Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown, and the defense came up with a big fourth-down stop that appeared to end New York’s agonizing wait for its first win of the season.

But New York (0-12) went three-and-out with a chance to seal it – and Carr and the Raiders (7-5) had 35 seconds left to try for what appeared an unlikely comeback. Four plays later, Carr found Ruggs streaking downfield – beating rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson – and delivered the ball perfectly for the winning score.

DOLPHINS 19, BENGALS 7: Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score to help Miami (8-4) rally past visiting Cincinnati (2-9-1) in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.

The Dolphins lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half, but they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks.

Both benches emptied in the fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a penalty covering a punt. Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.

CHIEFS 22, BRONCOS 16: Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a touchdown, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goals, and Kansas City (11-1) overcame some red-zone woes and big mistakes that cost them two more scores to hold off visiting Denver (4-8).

RAMS 38, CARDINALS 28: Jared Goff threw for 351 yards, Darrell Henderson ran for a crucial 38-yard touchdown and Los Angeles (8-4) moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with a win at Arizona (6-6).

BROWNS 41, TITANS 35: Baker Mayfield threw for a season-high 334 yards and four touchdown passes – all in the first half – and Cleveland (9-3) moved closer to its first playoff berth in 19 years with a win at Tennessee (8-4).

The Browns had their best-scoring half ever, leading 38-7 at halftime, topping the 35 points scored in the second half at Cincinnati in 2004.

SAINTS 21, FALCONS 16: Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career, and New Orleans (10-2) clinched a playoff berth with its ninth straight victory, holding on for a win in Atlanta (4-8).

COLTS 26, TEXANS 20: Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and Indianapolis (8-4) dominated on defense in the second half in a win at Houston (4-8).

LIONS 34, BEARS 30: Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with about two minutes left and Detroit (5-7) rallied at Chicago (5-7) to win its first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell.

Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions, who sent the Bears to their sixth straight loss.

VIKINGS 27, JAGUARS 24: Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota (6-6) after he missed two extra points and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, handing visiting Jacksonville (1-11) its 11th straight loss.

PACKERS 30, EAGLES 16: Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as Green Bay (9-3) held off visiting Philadelphia (3-8-1).

