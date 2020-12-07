AUBURN — Due to widespread power outages in the city that continued into Monday from a storm this past weekend, city officials offered the Auburn Senior Community Center as a temporary warming shelter and charging station.

According to Recreation Director Sabrina Best, who oversees the center, only three people had taken advantage of the space as of 3 p.m. Monday. All were looking to charge their devices.

The city issued a news release late Sunday regarding the shelter. The community center, located behind Hasty Community Center at 48 Pettengill Park Road, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., offering a chance for residents to warm up, charge electronic devices, use the internet and access restrooms and showers.

As of Monday morning, Central Maine Power estimated 1,400 customers in Auburn were still without power, but that number had dropped to 350 by roughly 3 p.m.

Crowell said due to the numbers, the city will not offer the warming center tomorrow, but will accept “phone call requests for scheduled times for the showers or access to water/charging.”

He said the remaining customers are expected to get power back by Tuesday morning and a small fraction by Wednesday.

“If someone needs assistance we encourage them to call and we will do what we can,” he said.

Auburn Recreation can be reached at 207-333-6611.

