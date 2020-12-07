DEAR SUN SPOTS: A live Nativity Story will be offered by the United Methodist Church of Auburn on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 5 p.m.in the parking lot of the church located at 439 Park Ave. in Auburn. This will be a safe opportunity to drive by to see and hear the Nativity story that depicts the birth of Jesus as preparation for Christmas. There will be five stations of costumed players that portray the visit of the angel Gabriel to Mary through to the arrival of the Magi.

Please enter the parking lot at the south entrance nearest Lake Street and tune your radio to 88.3 FM to hear Christmas music and the Nativity narrative read.

Donations for the Trinity Jubilee Soup Kitchen may be donated at the exit. For questions, please call the church at 782-3972. — No name, no town

ANSWER: What a lovely idea. I’m so pleased you’ve found a safe way to give this gift to the community.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I live in the Lewiston area near the turnpike entrance and last week I found a pair of prescription eyeglasses that I believe was lost sometime in the early afternoon on Sunday. My husband and I think a FedEx driver may have dropped them at the time of delivery. I did call FedEx and told them. I was told someone from the corporate office would probably call me back. Well, I never heard but I was hoping to be able to get these glasses back to the rightful owner. If someone believes these glasses belong to them, they may reach out to me and describe them and the case they are in. My email is [email protected] . — No name, Lewiston

ANSWER: I know FedEx is crazy busy right now, but one of their employees is running around without their glasses. … If I were you, I would try calling again. This is the number of the distribution center in Portland: 1-800-463-3339.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Dec. 4 Sun Spots, Bolster Heights Residential Care Facility in Auburn asked for, among other items, bags for the residents’ walkers and wheelchairs. To clarify, these bags are usually made from cloth and hold residents’ supplies and special items so they don’t have to carry them.

We are not looking for walkers or wheelchairs — just the tote bags for them.

Other items that can be donated are socks for men and ladies, small flashlights, lotion, Chap Stick, toiletries, nail polish, body spray, face masks, small bottles of hand sanitizer, 2021 calendars, Christmas decorations, and individually-wrapped treats and goodies. Items can be dropped off anytime in the box outside the main entrance of Bolster Heights RCF at 26 Bolster St. For more information, call 784-1364 and ask for the activities department. —No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone have any Red Heart Yarn Artist E300 Gemstone color? It’s not in stock and no longer available. Any quantity of one or more skeins would be appreciated. Please contact me at 375-4508. —No name, Wales

ANSWER: it’s so frustrating when you’re working away on a project and run out of something! I hope a helpful Sun Spotter/fellow knitter can help you out. Let us know what happens.

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: