HOUSTON — James Harden hasn’t reported to Houston Rockets camp and Coach Stephen Silas said Monday that he didn’t know when the All-Star guard would arrive.

The Rockets had their second workout of training camp on Monday and afterward the new coach addressed the absence of the disgruntled star who reportedly wants to be traded.

“As far as timetable, there’s no timetable as far as I know,” Silas told reporters when asked when Harden would arrive. “And it is a setback. You want your best player to be here. And there’s a short window … I have to be honest and understand this is a setback not having one of the best players in the NBA here.”

Silas, who was hired to replace Mike D’Antoni, said he doesn’t even know if Harden is in Houston and said the team hasn’t discussed any possible penalties for the superstar if he doesn’t report soon.

“I’ve been in situations before where it was a holdout, and we just kind of handled each individual situation on its own merit and individually,” he said. “As far as any sort of punishment, we haven’t even crossed that bridge yet. We’re just trying to work piece by piece.”

The Rockets are intent on keeping Harden as the centerpiece of their team. They shipped Russell Westbrook to Washington last week in exchange for John Wall after Westbrook’s one-year pairing with Harden didn’t pan out.

Silas isn’t sure why the eight-time All-Star and 2018 MVP is not at camp and wouldn’t speculate about the motivation for his absence.

“What the reasoning is, is on him,” Silas said. “He’s the one who can explain why or why not he’s here. For me to make inferences and think about the possibilities isn’t real to me. What’s real is he’s not here and he has a reason, but that’s on him to tell whoever what his reason is.”

WARRIORS: Golden State star Draymond Green and No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman are sidelined with the coronavirus.

While Coach Steve Kerr didn’t actually say the two players had positive results, he made it clear they were the only two to miss practice on Day 1 of training camp Monday.

General manager Bob Myers had previously acknowledged two players had tested positive for COVID-19 without providing names and said they would be out at least 10 days before being tested again.

Kerr said Monday on a Zoom with reporters that he couldn’t elaborate on what Green and Wiseman were able to do at the moment.

“I’m not allowed to comment. You can make your own deductions. I know it’s really tricky,” Kerr said, adding that he assumed the reporters on the call had “figured out what’s happening here.”

Of Green, Kerr said: “When he’s ready to go he’ll be out there. I’m not worried about Draymond.”

BLAZERS: Portland Coach Terry Stotts said a player was among the three people connected to the team who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The player was not identified. The Blazers are set to tip off a four-game preseason schedule Friday with a game against the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center.

The team plans to hold its first practice of the preseason on Tuesday. In addition to the player who tested positive, Zach Collins won’t be available because of an ankle injury, and center Jusuf Nurkick only recently arrived in Portland and still must clear the testing protocol.

The Blazers announced the positive tests Sunday, but did not specify whether they were among players or staff members. The results were from the past four days.

