Stuart Hickey gives a big thumbs up after finishing his third run of the morning at Mt Abram in Greenwood on Sunday. He and his girlfriend hiked up the mountain to get fresh tracks at the yet to be opened ski resort. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Larry Poirier snowblows his Auburn driveway on Sunday morning after the first significant snowfall of the season. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Mike Fratus and Andrew Pires hike up Mount Abram on Sunday for some hard-earned skiing after wet, heavy snow from the weekend nor’easter blanketed the resort. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

The Old County Road in Greenwood was a winter wonderland Sunday morning after the weekend nor’easter. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Greg Hazzid clears the sidewalks with a snowblower at an apartment complex on Minot Avenue in Auburn on Saturday afternoon. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Grace Owings, 10, dusts the fresh snow off of a reindeer display on Andover’s Town Common on Sunday. Owings and her mother came out to reset the timers on the automatic lights after the storm caused power outages in the region. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Josh Rush shovels his driveway Sunday morning in South Paris. Along with thousands of Mainers, Rush lost power during the weekend nor’easter. He said he planned to bring his generator Sunday afternoon to his grandmother’s house in Monmouth, if her power had not been restored. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Utility crews were out in force on Sunday morning on Main Street in Greenwood, where the majority of Central Maine Power customers were without power. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Katie Whittaker walks in Kennedy Park in Lewiston on Saturday with her 15-month-old daughter, Bia Foster. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A car makes its way down Garfield Road in Auburn on Saturday afternoon during the first significant snowfall of the season. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

A man walks through Dufresne Plaza in Lewiston as Saturday’s storm gains strength. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

