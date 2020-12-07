Monday, December 7
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Northern Arizona at Arizona
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Florida Atlantic at Florida
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FOX — Washington at Pittsburgh
8:15 p.m.
ABC, ESPN — Buffalo at San Francisco
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Minnesota United FC at Seatlle FC, Final
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii —
