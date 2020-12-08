Exhibit celebrates 60th anniversary of Mt. Abram

BETHEL — The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum is hosting an exhibit celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cross Brothers’ founding of Mt. Abram. The exhibit, at the Robinson House of the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. select Saturdays in December and most days Tuesday through Friday.

Visitors are asked to call 207-824-2908 before arrival and follow COVID-19 protocols.

The exhibit features photographs of the area’s development from the winter of 1960-61 through the present. Event posters and old trail maps are of special interest. The exhibit is made possible through support from the Mt. Abram Ski Club and the Friends of Mt. Abram.

Ski journalist Dave Irons’ book, “The History of Mt. Abram, Maine’s Family Ski Area,” will be available in late December and may be purchased online at maineskiandsnowboardmuseum.org/store.

Masonic suppers on hold due to pandemic

EAST WILTON — The take-out/pick-up supper scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, has been canceled due to the rapidly-increasing number of COVID-19 positive tests that are being reported.

Members will evaluate the situation on a monthly basis and resume suppers as soon as it is safe to do so.

Auburn church to present drive-by nativity story

AUBURN — The United Methodist Church of Auburn, 439 Park Ave., will offer a drive-by live nativity story that depicts the birth of Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 20. There will be five stations of costumed players that portray the visit of the angel, Gabriel, to Mary through to the arrival of the Magi.

The viewing will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. People should enter the parking lot at the south entrance nearest Lake Street and can tune their radio to 88.3 to hear Christmas music and the Nativity narrative read.

Donations for the Trinity Jubilee Soup Kitchen will be collected at the exit. For more information, call 207-782-3972.

Wreath sale proceeds to beautify Rumford

RUMFORD — Rumford town officials would like to decorate Rumford for the holidays and they need help. Any business, individual or family can sponsor a wreath to help spread holiday cheer around the town.

The wreaths cost $20 each. The 12-inch balsam wreath includes a brick red/gold-backed Christmas bow. All proceeds will be used to purchase decorations for the town.

Drop off a sponsorship form and payment at the Rumford Town Manager’s office at Town Hall anytime during business hours or email [email protected]