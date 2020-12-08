FREEPORT — A pop-up Holiday Art Show will be open from Friday, Dec. 11, through Sunday, Dec. 13, at 42 Main St., presented by The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport. The show is part of Freeport’s annual Sparkle Weekend celebration and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. No appointment is necessary and admission is free.

Just in time for holiday gifting, the show features visual arts and fine crafts in all price ranges and includes work created by members of the Meetinghouse Arts Gallery. For those individuals who are not comfortable shopping indoors at this time, some of the work is also available to be viewed and purchased on-line at Meetinghousearts.org from now through December. The site is being continually updated.

The pop-up Holiday Art Show’s location is just down the block from the future Meetinghouse Arts Gallery and performance space at 40 Main St. In addition to providing downtown Freeport with gallery space, Meetinghouse Arts will be home to a 200-seat performance and presentation space that will provide a venue for theatrical productions, concerts and other artistic and cultural activities. It will be available to local organizations and touring shows and will provide a new creative focal point for the greater Freeport area. Renovations to the First Parish Congregational Church, which will be the home for Meetinghouse Arts, have begun and are expected to be completed by the spring of 2021.

The opening of Meetinghouse Arts will achieve one of the important goals identified in ACAF’s Cultural Plan for the Greater Freeport area. Plans for the renovations have been developed to provide a high-quality venue that is flexible enough in its design to accommodate a wide variety of creative needs. At the same time, Meetinghouse Arts will continue to be used by First Parish Congregational Church for its Sunday services and other needs.

ACAF is working to raise the visibility of the artistic and cultural activities that the Greater Freeport Area has to offer. It is dedicated to fostering arts and culture by enhancing artistic and cultural opportunities for all members of the community, including youth, and promoting the local arts and culture. Its goal is to build the resources necessary to meet the collective needs of Greater Freeport’s performing and visual artists and cultural groups. For more about ACAF, visit FreeportArtsAndCulture.org.

