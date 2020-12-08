AUBURN — A collection of photos celebrating the holidays in Auburn is showcased in the Riverwalk Storywalk for December presented by the City of Auburn. This month’s pictures were chosen from the city’s recent “Holidays in Auburn Photo Contest.”

The city offers a special “thank you” to the Martin family, Suzanne Turgeon and the anonymous participants who submitted their photos to the contest.

In October of 2019, the City of Auburn, in collaboration with LA Arts, announced the completion of the new “Storywalk” project along Auburn’s Riverwalk. The project includes eight durable display cases, which can be found between Festival Plaza and Bonney Park. They showcase different “art and culture” pieces each month.

Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to take monthly strolls along the Riverwalk to see the displays, which are changed monthly by the Auburn Recreation Department.

Those who have an idea for a future Storywalk are asked to reach out to Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best by email at [email protected] or by phone at 207-333-6611.

