Regional School District 9 school board agenda
6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83587589440?pwd=N0FDaE9nQlNpMHVjMTVTWFplZ1R2QT09
I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from board / administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Tina Meserve
A. New hires – transfers – resignations
VI. Presentations
A. Year to date financial report (July – Nov 2020) – Kris Pottle
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from November 24, 2020
B. Minutes from December 1, 2020
Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports
A. Operations – none
B. Personnel & Finance – none
C. Educational Policy – none
D. Drop-Out Prevention – none
IX. New Business
A. Winter Sports
X. Executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(A) Discussion or consideration of the employment,
appointment, assignment, duties, promotion, demotion, compensation, evaluation, disciplining,
resignation or dismissal of an individual or group of public officials, appointees or employees of the
body or agency
Motion to enter executive session pursuant to 1 M.R.S.A §405(6)(A) Discussion or consideration of the
employment, appointment, assignment, duties, promotion, demotion, compensation, evaluation,
disciplining, resignation or dismissal of an individual or group of public officials, appointees or
employees of the body or agency
XI. Adjourn
Next scheduled meetings:
Dec. 22, 2020 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Jan. 12, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Committee meetings
Operations – Dec. 15, 2020 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – Dec. 15, 2020 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – Dec. 15, 2020 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD
