Tuesday, December 8
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Creighton at Kansas
ESPN2 — Purdue at Miami
FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho State at Utah
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Rider at St. John’s
ESPNU — Boston College at Minnesota
FS1 — Coppin State at Georgetown
SECN — Montana at Georgia
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Iowa
ESPN2 — Ohio State at Notre Dame
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Penn State at Virginia Tech
FS1’— Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Marquette
SECN — Jackson State at Mississippi State
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Illinois at Duke
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Rutgers
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — California (Irvine) at Southern California
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan State
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
NFL FOOTBALL
8:05 p.m.
FOX, NFLN — Dallas at Baltimore
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Marathón vs. Forge FC, Play-In Match, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
11 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
