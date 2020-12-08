AUGUSTA — The University of Maine at Augusta Contemporary & Popular Music Program will present its annual Fall 2020 Concert via YouTube this year due to the pandemic restrictions on large gatherings. The public is invited to view the program at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, via YouTube at youtu.be/vP5ZWY5AIVQ. The event will provide live introductions of prerecorded performances.

The program will include UMA students from around the world performing a variety of music genres. Each ensemble will perform two pieces. Participating in the program will be the following ensembles: Tour Band, Jazz, Rock and Fusion, directed by Duane Edwards; Studio Ensemble, Rock, directed by Noah Cole; Envok, vocal ensemble, directed by Marcia Gallagher; Vintage Steel, steel drum ensemble, directed by Christine Letcher; and String Trio, directed by Linda Theriault.

Additionally, the program will include senior recitals with students performing two pieces. The UMA students performing are Nhyla Reid, violin, piano, songwriter; Jayde Courturier, voice; and Olin Moody, voice, guitar, songwriter.

filed under: