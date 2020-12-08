WILTON — The fire that destroyed a house at 52 Davis Court, in which five cats are believed to have perished on Sunday, is looking like it was accidental, Sgt. Joel Davis of the Office of the State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.

State fire investigator Jeremy Damren still has a couple interviews to do, but he believes there was an issue with the wood stove and chimney, Davis said.

Owners Robert and Cindy Stevens, who had been delivering Christmas presents, arrived home to find their house on fire at about 4 p.m. Before the couple left, they filled the wood stove in the basement, which is directly below the kitchen, Fire Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said Monday.

A neighbor reported seeing smoke at about 3:59 p.m. When Dunham arrived, which was about 2 minutes later, he saw flames coming out two windows on the left side of the house, near the back of the home.

