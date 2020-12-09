Early deadline for articles and submissions of events:

The Livermore Falls Advertiser (Dec. 23 edition) – Dec. 14, at 4 p.m.

The Livermore Falls Advertiser (Dec. 30 edition) – Dec. 21, at 4 p.m.

Please try to have any items that you want to appear in either of these issues by the early deadlines. Thank you for your cooperation and have a very happy holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

filed under: