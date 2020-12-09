Early deadline for articles and submissions of events:
The Livermore Falls Advertiser (Dec. 23 edition) – Dec. 14, at 4 p.m.
The Livermore Falls Advertiser (Dec. 30 edition) – Dec. 21, at 4 p.m.
Please try to have any items that you want to appear in either of these issues by the early deadlines. Thank you for your cooperation and have a very happy holiday season. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Franklin
RSU 9 board gets budget, winter sports updates
-
News
Photo album: Making angels for heroes
-
Maine
Maine reports 7 more deaths, 405 new cases of COVID-19
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Poland Spring achieves highest level of certification
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Early Holiday Deadlines