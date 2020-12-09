FARMINGTON — Consistent with its commitment to help prevent further community spread of COVID-19 and to safeguard our colleagues, Franklin Memorial Hospital has implemented changes to its visitor policies that go into effect Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Visitors or escorts are not permitted on the Franklin Memorial Hospital campus, except the following:

Hospital inpatient areas:

Pediatrics: Two parent/guardians at a time allowed in all areas.

Obstetrics: One spouse/coach.

All other inpatient areas including critical care: No visitors except as needed for care plan discussions at the time of admission or as arranged with the care team.

End of Life in any inpatient area: Up to four family members may visit patients likely to expire within 24 hours (all areas) with visit times to be managed by the care team. This permission is not to extend beyond one day.

Patients in isolation for COVID-19 infection or being evaluated for COVID-19 infection: No visitors except for End of Life.

Patient Discharges: Patients will be brought to an appropriate entrance for pick up.

Outpatient Surgery and Procedural Areas: Adult patients should arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance. Exceptions can be made in advance for patients who do not live locally. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians.

Emergency Department: Visitors are not allowed to wait in the ED. Exceptions will be made for care plan discussions as arranged with the care team or for end of life. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians.

Ambulatory/Diagnostic Areas: Adult patients should come alone or arrange for drop-off and pick-up unless they need special assistance. Pediatric patients may be accompanied by two parents/guardians.

Patients Requiring Special Assistance: Patients in any care setting who need help, such as with mobility or communications with the care team about their medical history or care, may be assisted by an adult escort to provide the needed assistance or support, such necessity to be determined by the care team.

All visitors/escorts are subject to screening for COVID-19. Visitors/escorts with any COVID-19 symptoms will NOT be allowed to enter Franklin Community Health Network facilities. Visitor/escorts must 1) perform hand hygiene prior to entering and upon leaving the patient’s room/care area; 2) wear a surgical mask at all times in the facility; and 3) not go to any locations in the facility other than the room of the patient they are visiting. Hospital cafeterias are closed to visitors.

These restrictions are for the protection of patients, employees, visitors, and the public and are adopted for the purpose of reducing the potential for propagation of the COVID-19 virus.

We recognize that family support is important to our patients, particularity the very young and those facing end-of-life decisions. This was a difficult decision but we believe this is the best way to protect the health of our patients and care team members.

