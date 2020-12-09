LIVERMORE — Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency has sent the Livermore Town Office 1,500 cloth masks to give out.

“Androscoggin County Emergency Management Agency (ACEMA) recently received a large supply of cloth face masks from the Maine Emergency Management Agency. ACEMA has allocated masks for each municipality in Androscoggin County to be distributed to the public or as you see fit,” according to an email sent to Livermore Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller on Nov. 16. “The cloth masks come in boxes of 500. ACEMA will be distributing the masks this Thursday, 11/19 and Friday, 11/20.”

“We got them by Friday the 20th,” Miller said.

Deputy Clerk Jean Tardif said the masks come in packages of five.

“We didn’t even know they were coming,” she said. “A few people have seen them and taken them. Some people ask, ‘Are they really free?’.”

Miller hopes people will stop by and pick up as many as they can use.

The masks are white, which makes them ideal to decorate with sports teams or other logos, Tardif said.

