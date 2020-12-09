REGION — Winter activities and holiday traditions can still be enjoyed this year with COVID-19 modifications.

Wilton will be hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the town square on Main Street in front of the Bass building.

“It would be our preference that if anyone does choose to get out and observe the lights that they should plan on distancing and wearing a mask,” Recreational Department Director Frank Donald said in a phone interview.

Immediately following the tree lighting ceremony, people can proceed to Kineowatha Park where Santa Claus and his elves will make an appearance.

“The fire truck will be delivering Santa, and he’ll have some elves there helping him hand out bags of goodies that people can stay in their car to get, and they can wave to Santa,” Donald said.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Kineowatha Santa event will be exclusively a drive-thru event.

The Wilton Recreational Department is also hosting a coloring contest and a gingerbread house decorating contest with age-based categories. Pages for the coloring contest and additional details for the gingerbread house contest can be found at the department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Wilton-Recreation-Department-278820172128669.

Submissions will be accepted until Thursday, Dec. 10. The finalists will be announced at the town’s tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 12.

The Wilton Recreational Department will also open Kineowatha Park’s ice skating rink this year which will be available once temperatures are consistently cold enough.

“With as many kids doing remote learning and no sports, this could be a pretty popular place to be,” Donald said in a phone interview in regards to the ice skating rink.

For light show opportunities, the Hilton family and InterFix Communications are back after a two year break and have decked out their new residential location at 38 Applegate Lane in Wilton. Decorations can be admired while listening to light-synchronized music by tuning in to 96.9 FM. Visitors should park in the driveway or along the same side of the road.

The light show is available seven days a week from 5 to 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. More information and cancellation notices can be found at https://www.facebook.com/WiltonLights.

Another popular residential lightshow, Beans Corner Lights, can be viewed from the Bean’s Corner Baptist Church parking lot at 17 Chesterville Road in Jay. The lights are also synchronized to holiday music by tuning in to 88.7 FM, and the show is available seven days a week from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

The Bean’s Corner Baptist Church will also be handing out prepackaged cookies and hot chocolate on Fridays and Saturdays until Dec. 19 from 6 to 7 p.m. to go along with the light show. Masks are required, and the church will be accepting donations to go towards local food pantries and non-profit organizations. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/beanscornerlights/.

