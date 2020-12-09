Tyler Gaulin scored in overtime to give the Maine Nordiques a 4-3 victory over the Northeast Generals at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston on Wednesday.

Gaulin, who has committed to play at the University of Maine, scored his fifth goal of the season nearly two minutes into overtime.

Wednesday’s meeting was the sixth between the two NAHL East Division teams this season, and Maine coach Nolan Howe was expecting it to be a close game.

“Every game in this league is a battle,” Howe said. “Those guys are battling for every single point, and their players are battling for their collegiate commitments as well. We expected it to be a challenge, and that will be the next (couple games will be).”

Wednesday’s game, for which the Nordiques were considered the road team, was the first of five between the two teams over the next week at the Colisee. They play Friday and Saturday and then again Tuesday and Wednesday. Next Wednesday’s game will also be a “road game” for the Nordiques.

All of the games will be closed to the public, and only essential people are allowed in the arena.

Gaulin (goal and an assist), James Philpott (goal and an assist) and Stefan Owens (two assists) led the offense for the Nordiques (9-4-0, 18 points).

Howe once again credited the win to the team’s depth.

“We are continually getting healthy, getting guys back in the lineup,” Howe said. “Obviously, we missed (Isaiah Fox and Philpott) against Johnstown. They are important players for us, just like everybody was (tonight). I think tonight was a good example of our depth and getting contributions from a couple different lines.”

Tyriq Outen made 41 saves in the victory, while Hugo Haas made 37 saves in the loss for the Generals.

Fox, a Long Island University recruit, opened the scoring for the Nordiques nearly nine minutes into the game. Filip Lofdahl setting up the goal.

The lead did not last long. Merrimack commitment Jonathan Young tied the game for the Generals (4-9-1, 9 points) midway through the first stanza.

Ricky Boysen, who had an assist on Young’s goal, scored in the second period to give the Generals a 2-1 lead. Young had an assist along with Alexander Tertyshny.

Philpott scored late in the second period on the man advantage, tying the game at 2-2. His defensive partner, Luke Antonacci, and forward Stefan Owens had the assists.

Cannon Green notched a power play goal with 5:37 remaining in the third period. Philipott and Owens had the assists.

Howe said the Nordiques’ power play is finally starting to click.

“We certainly like some of our offensive fire power,” Howe said. “We have plenty of guys who can do the job and we are certainly looking at the guys who have the highest-rate of execution.”

Liam McCanney scored for the Generals in the final minute of the third period to force overtime.

