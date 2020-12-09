KINGFIELD —When Leanna Targett put out the idea to develop a tour of area Christmas lights to brighten people’s spirits, she never thought she would get as many people willing to participate as she did.

So far more than 50 stops can be found on the Kingfield Community Forum on Facebook .

“I am so excited by the amount of people calling,” said Targett, who lives in Salem Township.

She hopes “just maybe I have created a memory for some children out there like I had as a child,” she said.

In some cases there is music accompanying the lights as they blink on and off along with the displays.

Targett created a map of displays in Avon, Farmington, Freeman Township, Kingfield, Phillips, Salem Township and Strong in Franklin County and Lexington Township in Somerset County. There is a partial loop of towns in the tour, she said. A link to the tour of lights map gives people an idea of where they can see displays at www.mapcustomizer.com.

There are many residential displays out there this year. One could drive just about any road in Maine for confirmation.

There are several places not on the tour map but still worth checking out, like Bean’s Corner Lights on Route 133 in Jay. For a preview, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/beanscornerlights/videos.

Another is Wilton lights on Applegate Lane in Wilton. There are some rules that go along with the latter to be respectful of neighbors, parking properly and so forth. Those guidelines can be found at www.wiltonlights.com.

There is also the First Baptist Church on Church Street in Livermore Falls. Pastor Forrest Genthner of Livermore Falls created a large display. If coming from the Farmington end of Route 133, instead of taking a left onto Pleasant Street to follow Route 133, just keep going straight and one can see the display on the left.

Targett, who is the administrative assistant to the Kingfield select board, put her house along Route 142 on the tour.

“I have received so much appreciation for this idea,” Targett said via email. “We giggle when we catch someone sitting in front of our house and taking pictures — so heartwarming! Many of the people that contacted me to be part of the tour would really like to see it continued next year. I of course have some ideas in mind to add just a little more excitement each year if it does continue.”

