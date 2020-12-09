SOUTH PARIS – Barbara Elaine (Hackett) Whittemore, 59, of South Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, after a brief illness that exacerbated long term chronic conditions.She was born April 17, 1961, in Norway, the daughter of the late John and Virginia (Sweezey) Hackett. She graduated UNH with a degree in animal and agricultural sciences. She married Danny Whittemore on Aug. 31, 1985. They began their family and filled a welcoming home full of love for years. A dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, who she took exceptionally good care of. She was always sewing, knitting, baking, or canning for her family. Barbara worked with youth programs through the church and 4-H, which she was a life time member of. She loved raising sheep for years, could be found in her garden all summer long and always had a hot meal cooking. She really enjoyed preparing 4-H projects for her club Friends, Family and Fun, where she was able to pass along her passions through the generations. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Virginia Hackett, and two brothers, Jeff and Jim Hooker.She leaves to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Danny Whittemore; daughters, Lana and Kelly Whittemore; her son, Bruce Whittemore and fiancee Tammy; grandchildren, Gracie and Jaquae Herring, and she was looking forward to her third grandchild which is due in a few weeks. We know she will be looking over all of her family. Barbara also leaves behind many loved family members including siblings, brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. The service is under the direction of Chandlers Funeral Homes, 51 Main St, South Paris, Maine 04281, to make an online condolence please visit http://www.ChandlerFunerals.com.In lieu of flowers those wishing may make a donation in Barbara’s memory to the 4H Leaders Association which can be mailed to Umaine cooperative extension,9 Olson Road South Paris, ME 04821