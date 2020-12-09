The holidays are always a time of reflection and faith, and this year perhaps more than ever. We’d like to hear from you, our readers, about how your faith — or the faith of others — sustains you, whether this year or every year. Please send us a short description about the power of faith in your life, however you define it. Email Mark Mogensen at [email protected] Have a very happy holiday season.
