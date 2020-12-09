FARMINGTON — Looking to take a college course that offers online convenience and quality academic preparation? The University of Maine at Farmington has a broad range of online Winter Term and Spring Semester courses now open to the public.

Both sessions include courses that may be of particular interest to nontraditional students; individuals interested in returning to school to complete their academic studies; or high school students interested in the Early College Program where they can earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.

Winter Term courses run from Dec. 28, 2020 to Jan. 22, 2021. They include a selection of topics in Art; Business; English; Health; Mathematics; Political Science; Psychology and several Technology courses that cover introduction to Excel VBA, SQL, Python, R and Data Visualization with Tableau.

Spring Semester online courses run from Jan. 21 to April 30, 2021. They include a wide variety of courses in academic programs throughout the University. These include: Film Production; Substance Abuse Prevention; Jazz: Music, Race, and Culture; Introductory Statistics; American Political Thought and Introduction to World Religion.

To see all the courses available, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/continuing-ed/take-classes/. To request a course, click on the “Request a Course” link and submit your course selection and contact information and a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office will be in touch.

For additional information, contact the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at [email protected], or Clarissa Thompson, director of the UMF Early College program, at [email protected]

