Area students receive academic achievement awards

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy’s annual academic achievement awards honor the scholarly accomplishments of students and the service of faculty. This year, awardees were notified outside the traditional banquet and in-person event.

Area students honored were as follows:

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Scholar

Garrett Morin, power engineering technology major from Turner, Class of 2021.

Mitchell Scholars

Bryson Bailey, Class of 2024, marine engineering technology major from Wilton.

Dawson Jones, Class of 2024, marine engineering technology major from Stoneham.

Chandler Rollins, Class of 2024, marine engineering technology major from Phillips.

HAMILTON, N.Y. — Jared Cockrell, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the spring 2020 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence. Cockrell is an economics major and a graduate of Kents Hill School, Kents Hill.

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the award.

LEWISTON — Meredith Kendall of Lewiston recently earned a doctorate in nursing education from American Sentinel University and a certificate in online teaching from Rutgers University. Dr. Kendall is director of the RN-BSN program at the Maine College of Health Professions in Lewiston. The RN-BSN program offers eight-week, all online courses.