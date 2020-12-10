AFCI’s Handy Neighbor Program provides opportunities for student help with outdoor chores, following all COVID safety precautions. The students are eager – perhaps the need for Community Service credits helps! For adults 65 and over, project suggestions are: end -of-fall chores, trips to the dump, and later, shoveling. Call the AFCI request number and leave a message about what you’re requesting; someone will get back to you soon. 207-824-4444.

Need to just talk with someone in these lonely, confusing times? Our AFCI friendly callers can give you valuable information about services in the area, as well as … well, just chat. Let us know if you or someone you know would like a call: 207-824-4444.

Are you aware of all the interesting programs and classes offered by SeniorsPlus? FMI: check elsewhere in this newspaper, link to [email protected] or call 207-795-4010.

For updated COVID-related information, contact the Maine CDC (call 211, text your zip code to 898-211, or email [email protected]). The good news, of course, is that there are several vaccines about to be approved by the FDA and on the market – but it is unpredictable when they will be available to the general public – likely well into next year.

Bethel Food Pantry: 207-824-0369. www.BethelFoodPantry.org. Open first and third Wednesday of each month, 9:00 am-2:00 pm, Nazarene Church (16 Church Street), side entrance. Serving residents of Locke Mills, Greenwood, Woodstock, Bryant Pond, Mason Township, Newry, Hanover, Andover, Bethel, West Bethel, Gilead, Albany, Stoneham, and Upton. Clients pull up, stay in their vehicle to check in and are done in just a few minutes. Upon request, they can deliver food to your home.

AFCI’s Neighbor-to-Neighbor Program offers Walmart pick-up and delivery. Are you interested in this service? If yes and you can place your Walmart order online using a computer, call 824-4444.

AARP reports that it is common for people over 50 to suffer foot and ankle injuries doing everyday activities (https://www.aarp.org/health/healthy-living/info-2020/joe-biden-foot-injury.html?)

To contact us by email: [email protected] Call 207-824-4444 to request help with the projects noted above.

