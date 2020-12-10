NEWRY — Tuesday, David Bartlett was elected selectman after receiving 14 votes from residents.
Bartlett ran unopposed for the vacant seat on the board, which had been held by former selectman, Jim Largess, who resigned in October.
Bartletts term will expire in June 2021.
Bartlett also currently serves on the SAD 44 school board for Newry.
