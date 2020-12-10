If you read this column, of course you care about education. But let’s review our reasons; we need to do that occasionally.

If you’ve got kids, there are many reasons to care about good schooling. Schools employ experts to teach all sorts of things that we can’t teach as well at home; pandemic has reminded us of that. (It’s also reminded us of the embarrassingly important custodial function of schools: safe places for kids when parents can’t be home.)

A lot of learning comes from working in groups: classes, clubs, teams, music and theatre, etc. Humane skills make lives easier, pleasant, more productive.

Schools certify what students have learned; the learning and the certification lead to jobs, to higher education, to futures.

How should we care? First by making it clear to our kids that learning is important; that the time they spend in school is valuable (and can be fun). Second by helping them make time to read and write and think outside of school (homework or not). And by taking them, or helping them get to interesting places. Third by reaching out to teachers, counselors, or administrators (these Covid days, digitally?) when we have questions.

No kids? Schooling is still important to you. Today’s students are the next generation of people who will serve Bethel: build it, maintain it, police it, govern it, keep it healthy and solvent and interesting. They need to be well-prepared.

They’ll be your neighbors: good schools produce thoughtful, interesting, helpful people. And good schools attract good new neighbors, the kind who care about the schools to which they’ll send their children. Put another way, good schools enhance property values; they’re a local attraction. Also: where schools are seen as inadequate, good people leave town in search of better schools, better opportunities for their children.

Encouraging and supporting good schools is a big part of our duty to the future, a duty we all owe. Keep abreast of school news, in the Citizen and in conversation. Attend a budget hearing; comment, question, and vote.

Opportunities for all to volunteer, to provide hands-on assistance, are on hold for now. But not forever. Chances to contribute time, experience, and expertise will recur: be ready.

David R Jones falls in the category of no kids, but caring.

