Jeff Dyke adjusts Christmas decorations Thursday at his home in Lewiston. Dyke said he started decorating for the holidays when his son, Travis, was a newborn. He took a break when Travis went into the Air Force in 2011 but has since returned to illuminating his home on Rideout Avenue every Christmas. Travis Dyke graduated from Lewiston High School in 2007 and continues his service in the Air Force. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

lewiston maine
lewiston maine
