POLAND — The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club is proud to announce its November RSU 16 Student of the Month recipient, Gavin Gilbert, from Minot Consolidated School. Gavin, a model of optimism, was selected by his teachers for his positive energy and smiling radiance which “lights up our classrooms, even on the dreariest of days.” He works hard to do his best and to always find the bright side of a situation. His positive and genuine interactions with peers and adults alike is supportive and inspiring, and his optimistic perseverance is contagious. Congratulations Gavin!

filed under: