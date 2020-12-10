Thursday, December 10
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Missouri (Kansas City) at Minnesota
PAC-12N — Portland at Oregon State
SECN — Jackson State at Mississippi
10 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego State at Arizona State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest
PAC-12N — Arizona State at Arizona
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Second Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Bellator 254: Ilima MacFarlane vs. Juliana Velasquez (Flyweights), Uncasville, Conn.
NFL FOOTBALL
8:20 p.m.
FOX — New England at LA Rams
NFLN — New England at LA Rams
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
