LEWISTON — The following students in grades three through five were named to the first-quarter honor roll at Saint Dominic Academy’s Elementary School preschool through grade five.
High Honors
Grade Three: Max Belanger, Brooklyn Dunbar, Bradley Follansbee, Connor Langan, Ava Langlais, Paxton Lynn, Anthony St. Pierre, Jielin Wu.
Grade Four: Julia Andrews, Gretchen Dunbar, Patrick Franciose, Amber LaValley, Joseph Stratman, Owen Wallingford, Dexter Wilbert.
Grade Five: Gabrielle Adams, Caroline Bosse, Dante Carbona, Avianna D’Auteuil, Adeline Langan, Elizabeth LaValley, Elouise, Porter, Olivia Tassinari.
Honors
Grade Three: Summer Rae Beaulieu, Bailey Bourgoin, Owen Carmichael, Serenity Eastman, Nikola Fisher, Harper Fortin, Charlotte Frohlich, Londen Gustafson, Trenton Hammond, Dallas Harris, Jocelyn Labonte, Jayce Pelletier, Carolyn Pringle, Mia Renaud, Noah Rousseau, Emmanuel Tangilamesu, Andrew Trytek, Jacob Veilleux, Conor Wilding.
Grade Four: Maxx Bailey, Cameron Davis, Dominic Dumais, Charlotte Godfrey, Kestin Poulin, Keegan Rousseau, Romeo St. Pierre, Easton Theriault.
Grade Five: Morgan Bates, Payton Bureau, Koen Fairbanks, Kaleigh Follansbee, Lily Fortin, Christopher Johnson, Kalvin Lovering, John Lydon, Athina NIkas, Whitney Richardson, Hannah Sherman, Lydia Trytek, Jackson Vincent.
