The midnight wind, brought the cold to my bones
But it wasn’t the wind, that made my soul feel alone
It was the crushing absence, of no laughter at all
Not a footstep was heard, coming down the halls
The years have now passed, the voices now gone
Makes the house feel so cold, when one is all alone
But alone I must be, and a price I shall pay
For being kind and friendly, when I should walk away
Having friends and family, is great indeed
But when no one is around, the soul surely bleeds
Alone is my choice, For it is easier to bear
When the cold wind blows, and no one is there
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Bowdoin Museum of art to host Virtual Family Saturday
-
Nation / World
FDA says it ‘will rapidly work toward’ approval of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Honesty
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Property Spotlight: Flagstaff Lake
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 345 cases, four additional COVID-19 deaths