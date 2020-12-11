The midnight wind, brought the cold to my bones

But it wasn’t the wind, that made my soul feel alone

It was the crushing absence, of no laughter at all

Not a footstep was heard, coming down the halls

The years have now passed, the voices now gone

Makes the house feel so cold, when one is all alone

But alone I must be, and a price I shall pay

For being kind and friendly, when I should walk away

Having friends and family, is great indeed

But when no one is around, the soul surely bleeds

Alone is my choice, For it is easier to bear

When the cold wind blows, and no one is there