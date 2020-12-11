FARMINGTON — The Maine district office of the U.S. Small Business Administration presented Franklin Savings Bank with the SBA District Director Award during a virtual ceremony on December 3, 2020.

This award was received in recognition of the efforts taken by Franklin Savings to greatly increase the use of SBA programs in the bank’s lending portfolio. Derek Hayes, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending had this to say about the team’s success, “We’re grateful to receive the SBA’s District Director Award because it confirms the faith so many small business owners have placed in Franklin Savings Bank during a very turbulent year. I am also immensely proud of our staff, they have worked tirelessly to help our business community access much-needed capital in 2020.”

The mission of the U.S. Small Business Administration is to make the American dream of business ownership a reality. Franklin Savings Bank shares this same goal. For over 150 years, the team at Franklin Savings Bank has been providing resources to start, grow, and preserve local businesses.

