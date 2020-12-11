Wednesday, December 16th at 3 pm | Join here: https://bit.ly/RangeleyScenicByway

The Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway is an outstanding resource for the region highlighting the scenic, natural, cultural, historic, archeological, and recreational values enjoyed by residents and shared with visitors. Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust was a participant in the original Citizens’ Advisory Group which was created to guide the development of a Corridor Management Plan (CMP) for the Byway and has served as the coordinator and fiscal agent for the Byway since national designation in 2000. Since that time millions of dollars have been invested in enhancements to the Byway and the Rangeley community including new public restrooms in Rangeley and Oquossoc villages, new scenic overlooks at Height of Land and Whip Willow Farm, over 40 interpretive signs, and much more.

RLHT is working with the Scenic Byway Council to rewrite the CMP. We would like to invite any interested stakeholders and community members to participate in this process. The CMP will include a vision for the Byway and plans further enhancements and marketing over the next 5 years. The National Scenic Byways program was created in 1991 but has not been funded since 2012. A bill pending in the Senate Appropriations Committee which includes $35 million for scenic byways represents the first dedicated funding for the program in nearly a decade.

Your input is encouraged and valued in guiding the future of the Byway and the region. If you would like more information or would like to join the Scenic Byway Council please contact Nancy Perlson, at [email protected]

About Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust

RLHT has conserved 14,000 acres in the Rangeley Lakes Region, with 35 miles of recreational trails for everyone to explore. Open from dawn to dusk, the conservation areas are free for exploration, hiking, photography, birding, family outings, inspiration, and adventure. Visit rlht.org to learn more.

