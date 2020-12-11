NEW SHARON — A Madison man was arrested early Friday for allegedly firing a couple of shots from a handgun, the bullets from which hit a residence on Lane Road while a party was ongoing, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Friday.

Deputy Brian McCormick responded to a report of a shooting at 1:03 a.m. that occurred at a party with intoxicated occupants, according to Nichols’ weekly report.

As a result of an ensuing investigation, Nicholas R. Bradley, 19, of Madison was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct with a firearm. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

Bradley was reported to be outside the residence.

No one was injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

Sgt. Nate Bean and K-9 Bain planned to search the woods Friday to attempt to locate the gun that was allegedly used and then thrown into the woods.

Brandon Breingan, 23, of Norridgewock was also issued a summons on a charge of providing a place for minors to consume alcohol, Nichols said.

Bradley was held on no bail at the Franklin County jail until he went before a judge later Friday morning. His bail was set at $250. He was still at the jail as of 11:30 a.m.

