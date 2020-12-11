Temperature
Maximum: 70° Date: 11/11
Minimum: 8° Date: 11/25
Average True Temp: 33.56667°
Precipitation
Total for month: 1.902″
Greatest: 0.71″ Date: 11/16
Daily Average: 0.0730
Year to Date: 35.699
Snow
Total: 2.708”
Snow on the Ground First Day: 0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0”
Season to Date: 3.108″
Wind
Peak: 46 Date: 11/3
Low: 5 Date: 11/27
Average Peak 21.96667 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.25 Date 11/22
Low: Date:
Wind Chill
Low: -18° Date: 11/18
Humidity
Average: 48.9
Comments are not available on this story.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Bowdoin Museum of art to host Virtual Family Saturday
-
Nation / World
FDA says it ‘will rapidly work toward’ approval of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Honesty
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Property Spotlight: Flagstaff Lake
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 345 cases, four additional COVID-19 deaths