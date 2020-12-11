AUBURN – Theresa Marquis Gross left us to become an angel on Nov. 24, 2020, at the home of his son, David and daughter-in-law, Linda Gross.She was born March 23, 1929, in Auburn, the youngest of seven children to Alcide and Laura Beauchense Marquis. She was educated in Auburn schools and was a graduate of ELHS in 1947.On May 15, 1948, she married Richard Gross and had 57 happy years together. In 1996 they moved to Florida until his death in 2005. She returned to Maine to be with her family.Theresa worked in several shoe factory offices. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. Theresa loved cooking, Bingo, dancing and family gatherings. Theresa leaves behind two sons, David and his wife Linda of Auburn, and Daniel of Jacksonville, Fla; one daughter, Brenda and her husband Daniel Lapointe of Auburn; three grandsons: Ira Gross and his wife Caitlin of Kennebunk, their children, Henry and Sam, Zackery Gross and his wife Holly of Robertsdale, Ala., their children, Camden and Natalie, Maxwell Gross-Hackett and his wife Lesley of Liberty Lake, Wa., their children Casey and Acadia. Also, many loving nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, daughter, Melinda Youland, daughter-in-law, Mary Marshall, brothers, Raymond, Victor, Gerard and sisters, Ira Girardin, Simonne Baril and Blanche Ledoux.A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.