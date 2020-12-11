LEWISTON – Adrien A. Nadeau “Woody”, 79, of Lewiston, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at d’Youville Pavilion with his two daughters at his side.

He was born in Livermore Falls, on June 3, 1941, thea son of the late Albert and Leonida (Fontaine) Nadeau. He was educated in Lisbon and retired after many years at St. Dom’s. He enjoyed going to work every day and he was known to all the students and so many others as “Scooby DOO”. Woody enjoyed fishing and woodworking. His big heart and easy going personality will be missed by all.

He is survived by his two daughters, Debbie Lambert and companion Brian Barker of Lewiston, and Donna Savard and husband John of Lewiston; his three grandchildren: Ryan Nezol and wife Laure, Donnie Lambert and companion Kelsey Tracy and Cody Lambert and companion Elaina Cash; his three sisters: Pauline Pinard of Sabattus, Terry Strout and husband Lee of Manchester and Lorrette Goullette of Leeds, his two brothers, Raymond Nadeau and wife Edna of Sabattus and Roger Nadeau of Lewiston, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by siblings: Cecile, Muriel, Albert, Tony, Leo and Roland, He was also predeceased by a daughter, Mary Anne.

Funeral services will be private but all are invited to The Fortin Group Facebook page for 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 12, where we will be livestreaming the service.

Committal will be held in the spring at Hillside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing to make memorial donations in his memory may do so to the Alzheimer’s Association

225 N. Michigan Ave. FL17

Chicago, IL 60601

