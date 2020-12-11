AUBURN – Janet Helen (Obie) Hossler, 74, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 4, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with dementia and Covid.

She was born on Oct. 12, 1946, in Auburn, the fourth child of four to Arthur and Marie (Letourneau) Obie. Janet grew up in Auburn, graduating from Edward Little High School in 1964.

Janet began working in the shoe manufacturing industry at the age of 17. She met the love of her life, Stephen Hossler, at a friend’s party in 1970 and they married on May 15, 1971. Stephen, Janet and the family moved to Savannah, Ga., where Janet worked as a teacher’s aid in the grade school in Richmond Hill, Ga. Stephen’s job then took Janet and the family to Denver, Colo. Janet worked for Weiberc Furniture as the customer manager and later for the Homestead House Furniture Store as the office/customer service manager.

Stephen’s final job moved the family to Anniston/Oxford AL. Janet worked part-time for Hilton Head Hospitality telemarketing until she retired at the age of 62, then returning back to Maine in 2013.

Janet and Stephen enjoyed trips back to visit family in Maine. She also enjoyed trips with friends to Bermuda, Alaska, Hawaii and the Grand Canyon. Janet always enjoyed going out to eat and supporting their children at their sporting events.

Janet’s greatest legacy is her family.

She was predeceased by her brother, Armand and her sister, Terry.

She is survived by her husband of 49-and-a-half years, Stephen; her two children, Stephen Hossler II and his wife Alyssandra and grandson, Arick of Westminster, Colo., and Scott Hossler of Turner; and her brother, Arthur Obie and his wife Jeannine.

Janet’s family is grateful for the exceptional care that Clover Manor, the Galway Unit, and the Clear Unit provided for Janet in the year she spent at Clover Manor.

Visiting Hours for Janet will be held at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street, in Auburn, on Sunday, December 13, from 3-5 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions all other services will be private.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group/Plummer and Merrill Funeral Home Auburn. Condolences and heartfelt messages can be left at http://www.thefortingroupauburn.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Beacon Hospice Care

245 Center St. #10A

Auburn ME 04210.﻿

