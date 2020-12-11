NEW GLOUCESTER – A remarkable woman passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the age of 58. Janet Louise (Ladd) Brzozowski is now in the arms of her savior Jesus Christ. Janet was born Feb. 18, 1962, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, to Shirley (White) Ladd and Douglas Ladd. Janet grew up in Londonderry, New Hampshire. She resided in New Gloucester, Maine.

Janet was known for her gentleness, kindness, and grace. Her pride and joy were her three children and grandchild. She loved to sewing clothing for others. She spent hours lovingly assembling beautiful shirts, blouses and quilts. Janet was thrice a cancer survivor having overcome Hodgkins Disease as a teenager and breast cancer as an adult. She underwent a heart transplant in July and was looking forward to being home to be with her family for Christmas.

﻿Janet leaves her husband, Richard Brzozowski, son, Joseph, son, Gabriel, daughter, Hannah, and grandson, Levi. She also leaves her mother, Shirley White Ladd, sister, Sharon Stalker, sister, Kelly Chevalier, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.