AUBURN – Marvin Floyd of Greensboro, N.C., born May 13, 1938, passed away Nov. 28, 2020, at Russell Park in Lewiston, Maine, at the age of 82.He was an inventor, and a fighter, and a storyteller. He was a husband, a father, a grandfather, and an excellent friend to get in trouble with. He was the son of a sharecropper, the grandson of a slave and the world is lessened without him.A man with a long and storied life behind him, he leaves behind a large and loving family and is survived by, his wife of 38 years, Mrs. Jodi Floyd of Auburn; his children: Demetris Carson (daughter), Madeline Floyd (daughter), Rodriquez Floyd (son), Stacey Fuller (daughter) from Mrs. Mary Floyd of North Carolina (ex-wife, deceased), Keri Lipe (daughter) from Ms. Pam Wheeler of North Carolina, LeeAnn Floyd (daughter), Krysten Floyd (daughter), John Floyd (son), and Jeremiah Floyd (son) from his wife, Mrs. Jodi Floyd of Maine; his grandchildren: Sherica Smith, Toya Sloan, Quentin Smith, Tiffany Floyd, Travis Floyd, To’kara Floyd, To’Quisha Fuller, Gregory Fuller Jr., Matthew House, Janiqua Floyd, Mckayla Ramirez, Bryce Mitschele, Liam Lipe, Mckenna Avery, Judah Thorne; his sisters, Mrs. Melba Wiley and Maline Simpson of North Carolina, and a beloved group of nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. John and Mrs. Alice Floyd, his siblings Ms. Marjorie Floyd, Mrs. Ida Mae Bradley, Mr. John Floyd, Mr. Roosevelt Floyd, Mrs. Willie Belle Scales, his son, Marvin Floyd Jr., and his grandson, Dion Conwell.He will be deeply missed Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.