The 33rd Lighting of the Giving Tree of Rangeley was held, as an invitation only ceremony, on November 21, 2020. This change was done in an abundance of caution due to the Covid-19 virus. With that said, it was a very lovely ceremony.

It began with a Rangeley Police and Fire Department escort, for members of the Oquossoc ATV Club, from Boss Power Equipment to the Giving Tree at the entrance of Town Park. The ATV club held a toy drive to benefit the Giving Tree and presented Santa Claus, Carmen Glidden of the Giving Tree and Carl Symes of the Fire Department with two ATV filled with toys. The toys collected will be shared with the Fire Department for their toy drive.

Carmen Glidden began the ceremony with a brief welcome speech and the introduction of Fr. Anthony Kuzia, of the Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, who opened the Christmas Season with a story and prayer. This was followed by the dedication of the 33rd lighting in memory of Jeep Wilcox. For the 30th Anniversary of the Giving Tree, Jeep wrote a beautiful poem which was read, this year, by his friend and former RLRS teacher Barbara Jennings. Then Jeff Beaudoin spoke about the ATV Club toy collection and presentation to the Giving Tree and Fire Department representatives.

After the speeches, Santa Claus headed to the Fire Department to climb aboard the ladder truck that transported him, the 2020 Giving Tree Angel and Elf back to Town Park for the official lighting of the tree. This year the Angel was Sara Chavaree and the Elf was Brayden Johnson both first graders at RLRS.

Keeping up with tradition, Coach Danforth and Joe Montimurro were there to sing Santa Claus is Coming to Town while we waited for the fire truck. This year they were joined by Peggy Knox to assist in singing Silent Night and Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.

Finally, Sara the Angel, with a touch of her magic finger brought the Giving Tree of Rangeley to colorful life for the 33rd year in a row.

We were very fortunate to have Kyle Haley video the entire ceremony. If you would like to watch it, use the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM6cAB_EprU and you can enjoy the ceremony as it took place.

The Giving Tree of Rangeley would like to thank all the people involved that made this year’s lighting a success. Thanks to the Rangeley Town Manager, Public Works, Police and Fire Departments, Oquossoc ATV Club, Kyle Haley and all the speakers and music performers. The Giving Tree of Rangeley couldn’t do what we do without the help of the entire community, from here and away, who donate time, money and gifts for the children and seniors we support.

Carmen Glidden and all of the Giving Tree volunteers hope you have a joyous and safe holiday season and a wonderful 2021.

