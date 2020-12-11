At the February 25, 2019 Board of Selectmen’s meeting Guy Rouelle employed by Dubois-King, the Town’s airport consultant at the time, presented a solar array update. Mr. Rouelle provided information about FAA funding available to locate a solar farm at Rangeley’s Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport.

The Selectmen voted 3-2 to have Dubois-King move forward with an $18,240.00 solar feasibility study at their May 6, 2019 meeting. Board member Cynthia Egan suggested that the Board seek more information before signing this contract. Cynthia stated her research showed many companies did not charge for feasibility studies. Solar companies perform feasibility studies without charges as a way to attract new customers. Ms. Egan noted that the electricity produced at an airport solar array was required to be used exclusively at the airport. She proposed the Town might be better served with a solar project that helped lower a broader range of Town departments’ electricity bills. She also proposed that the Board have solar company representatives make presentations to them explaining Rangeley’s solar options. Selectman Donald Nuttall motioned to rescind the approval of the airport feasibility study at the May 20, 2019 Board meeting. This motion to rescind passed and the Board agreed to proceed as Selectperson Egan suggested.

Nick Sampson from ReVision Energy made a presentation on July 1, 2019. Steve Hall, a Dallas Plantation resident who owns SGH Energy Resources LLC and works as a project developer with Dirigo Solar, made a presentation on August 5, 2019. Both presenters familiarized themselves with Town of Rangeley land, infrastructure and electricity needs prior to describing solar options.

Nine months later after many informational updates and much discussion the Board of Selectmen entered into an agreement with ReVision Energy. The May 18, 2020 approval was for an off-site solar option. The off-site solar option is a community solar project located in Skowhegan. Several towns, including Rangeley, agreed to purchase the electricity produced by ReVision’s Skowhegan facility prior to its completion. The agreement between ReVision and Rangeley is for 700,000 kwh the equivalent of 85% of the Town’s annual municipal electric usage. In addition to the environmental benefits of green energy, the Town should realize an annual savings of approximately $4,000.00 on its yearly $106,000.00 electric bill.

Town Manager Joe Roach represented the Town of Rangeley at ReVision’s ribbon cutting ceremony in Skowhegan on November 12, 2020.