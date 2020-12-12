Ida Kuoppala scored with 1:37 remaining as the Maine Black Bears (3-1, 3-1 Hockey East) scored two late goals for a 2-1 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-5, 0-4) in Durham, New Hampshire on Saturday.

Ali Beltz tied it at 1-1 with 8:14 left, scoring her first goal of the season.

Rae Breton scored in the second period for UNH.

Maine goalie Loryn Porter made 21 saves. Ava Boutilier stopped 17 shots for the Wildcats.

College Football

Kicker Fuller makes history for Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Sarah Fuller became the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, cleanly kicking a pair of extra points for Vanderbilt in a 42-17 loss to Tennessee on Saturday.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs made both of her kicks, to the cheers of her teammates and family.

“This whole time has been if I can do it, if I’m good enough to do it,” Fuller said after the game. “It wasn’t if I was a girl or not. So that’s something I’ve really appreciated. At the end of the day, they treated me like an athlete and that’s the best I could ask for.”

Fuller got her historic chance with 1:50 left in the first quarter.

Listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, Fuller came out to try the extra point. The 6-foot-2 senior put the ball through the uprights to tie the game at 7 and celebrated by pulling her fist in before slapping high-fives with teammates.

Center judge Chris Garner made sure to give Fuller the ball, the official bringing it to her at the sideline.

Vanderbilt gave Fuller another chance with 7:22 left in the game. Ken Seals hit Ben Bresnahan with a 16-yard TD pass, and Fuller went back out. She kicked the extra point through as the Commodores closed to 35-17.

Fuller made history as the first female to play in a Power Five conference game on Nov. 28 with a squib kickoff to open the second half at Missouri. She has remained on the roster even as Vanderbilt’s other kickers came out of quarantine and rejoined the team.

The Commodores finished 0-9 this season.

College Basketball

Florida’s Johnson hospitalized after collapsing on court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida coach Mike White declined to do any postgame media interviews. He wanted to get to the hospital to be near Keyontae Johnson’s side as quickly as possible.

No one could blame him.

Johnson, the Southeastern Conference’s preseason player of the year, collapsed coming out of a timeout against rival Florida State and needed emergency medical attention Saturday. Johnson was taken off the floor on a stretcher and rushed to Tallahassee Memorial for evaluation. The team said he was in critical but stable condition and later said he would remain in the hospital overnight.

“I know you’re fighting bro,” teammate Tre Mann tweeted long after the game ended. “God got you.”

Johnson had just dunked in transition before he crumpled to the floor as the team broke its huddle. Several Gators were in tears and a couple buried their faces in towels as White gathered them in prayer.

Officials sent both teams to the locker room to regroup, and the game continued a few minutes later. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said administrators gave the Gators the option of continuing and said they ultimately decided to play.

Florida clearly wasn’t the same afterward, getting outscored 80-60 following Johnson’s sudden and disconcerting exit. The 20th-ranked Seminoles won 83-71, extending their winning streak in the series to seven and their winning streak at home to 26.

“Please keep praying for (at)Keyontae and his family,” White posted on Twitter. “We all love him.”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl gathered his team together after practice, told them about Johnson’s situation and asked them join an assistant in prayer. The team posted a video of it on social media.

Johnson, a 6-foot-5 junior from Norfolk, Virginia, averaged a team-high 14 points last season to go along with 7.1 rebounds. He also led the Gators with 38 steals.

He scored five points in four minutes Saturday.

“Those types of things can affect you in some adverse ways,” Hamilton said. “We’re just all hopeful and praying that he’s OK. If it affected our players in an emotional way, I can imagine what the situation was with his teammates.”

