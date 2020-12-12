AUGUSTA — A deer hunting season that included a record number of permits is coming to a close in Maine.
The final day of the deer hunt that allows hunters to use archery or muzzleloaders is Saturday. Both methods of hunting are limited to designated parts of the state.
Maine wildlife managers approved the record number of permits this year in an attempt to control the growth of the deer herd. The herd has shown strong survival during recent years, in part because of milder than average winters.
Biologists proposed nearly 110,000 “any deer” permits that allow hunters to harvest a deer of either sex. State officials encouraged hunting this year because it’s an outdoor activity that encourages social distancing.
