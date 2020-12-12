NORTH CAROLINA – Yvette L. LeBlanc, 90, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, after a brief illness (not Covid related).

Yvette was born in Auburn, Maine, in 1930. She had worked and retired from Maine Electronics.

Yvette enjoyed Line Dancing with the D & D Dancers and going for ice cream with her friends.

Yvette was pre-deceased by her parents, Dora Lajoie, Leon Lavoie and four sisters.

She is survived by her youngest sister, Irene Girouard; children: Edmond LeBlanc Jr., William LeBlanc and Julie LeBlanc Turner. seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

A church service will be held Spring of 2021.