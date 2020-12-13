If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We only had a handful of correct answers for last week’s mystery photo taken from the back of the parking lot of American Legion Post 150 in Mechanic Falls. We had a few people incorrectly guess that it was taken on Main Street in Lewiston, believing the large flag in the background on the building was the one once located on the side of Neokraft Signs on Main Street in Lewiston before the business moved. Our winner, Penny Haslett, of Oxford, recognized the photo from numerous trips to Mechanic Falls where she has relatives. She said she went to an auction at the legion last year. Penny was chosen in a random drawing of all the winners and will receive a $20 gift card to Hannaford.

