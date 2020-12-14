• Michelle J. Benavidez, 39, of Rumford on charges of violation of condition of release and failure to appear after bailed, 11:07 a.m. Friday by Mexico Police Department.
• Jessica M. Duplissis, 34, of 103 Lafayette Ave, Geneva, New York, on charges of fugitive from justice and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, 11:10 p.m. Saturday in Brownfield by Maine State Police.
• Corey L. Griffin, 48, of 2 Dawnstar Lane, Machias, on charges of violation of condition of release, failure to appear after bailed and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, 2:45 p.m. Sunday in Norway by Norway Police Deparment.
• Nicholas D. Holmes, 31, of 84 College St., Lewiston on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence aggravated assault, 7:05 a.m. Sunday by Mexico Police Department.
• Travis Paige, 32, of 819 Monroe Road, Littleton, New Hampshire, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drug, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, eluding an officer, operating under the influence and operating after license suspension, 12:48 a.m. Sunday in Fryeburg by Fryeburg Police Department.
• Matthew L. Pulsifer, 24, of 36 Spruce St., Rumford, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 2:31 p.m. Saturday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.
• Tina M. Vazquez, 31, of Otisfield on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of condition of release, 5:10 p.m. Friday at 467 Main St., Oxford, by Oxford Police Department.
