Monday, December 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS1 – St. John’s at Butler
7 p.m.
FS1 – DePaul at Villanova
9 p.m.
FS1 – Marquette at Creighton

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU – Texas Tech at Baylor

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV – Preseason: New Orleans at Miami
9 p.m.
NBATV – Preseason: Phoenix at Utah

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN – Baltimore at Cleveland

 

