Monday, December 14
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS1 – St. John’s at Butler
7 p.m.
FS1 – DePaul at Villanova
9 p.m.
FS1 – Marquette at Creighton
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU – Texas Tech at Baylor
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV – Preseason: New Orleans at Miami
9 p.m.
NBATV – Preseason: Phoenix at Utah
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN – Baltimore at Cleveland
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Dr. Roach
Low PSA level not a cancer-free guarantee
-
Maine
Question of the Week: What was getting a COVID-19 test like for you?
-
Maine
Legislature faces new costs with move to Augusta Civic Center
-
Maine
Father rebuilding his life seeks help for his children
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 14